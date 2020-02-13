John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Head of Service, HoS, Hajia Salamatu Abubakar has said that the state government will require additional N500 million to meet salary obligations of civil servants to implementation the new minimum wage.

Abubakar, who disclosed this while exchanging views with newsmen in Minna, yesterday also put the total staff strength of workers in the 25 local government councils at 30,000.

She said in line with the terms of the agreement reached with labour, government will start the payment of leave grant to workers from May this year, but did not say how much will be involved.

After one week strike by the organised labour, the government and the labour agreed on the implementation of the minimum wage to all categories of workers.

As a result, government said it will pay over N2.6billion from the N2.1billion to its more than 26,000 strong workforce excluding those in the local governments.

According to her, not less than 1,419 “very senior civil servants” were promoted between 2015 and 2019 while1,096 executive officers were also elevated during the same period, saying that over N412,470,110 was spent on their training.

Government, she added is also collaborating with the Ibrahim Babadamasi Babangida and Federal Universities of Technology, Lapai and Minna and the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, for the training of civil servants.