Bolaji Okunola

Labake Badmus Onyeahasi, has offered free medical tests worth over N300,000 to residents of Kirikiri, Lagos, to mark her 40th birthday. The services included eye tests, eyeglasses recommendation, blood pressure check and sugar level check.

She told the beneficiaries: “This is just the beginning of what we are about doing for the masses giving to the society is a thing I have always desired for. This is my grassroots and I can go the extra mile to make things work out for my society.

“I am not doing this for a show, but I am doing it to show love. I always have my people in mind. A lot of them are battling some unknown ailments but the fee and stress of going to hospital for a medical cheek up is killing.

“Most of them are not aware of their sugar level and blood pressure which is very dangerous. I am sure at the end of everything, they will know the worth of what I have just done.

“I am glad of what happened today, by impacting something meaningful on the lives of my people. I will like to give kudos to my darling husband, Emmanuel Onyeahasi. He has been supportive. I can assure you that by this time next year, things will be better than this.

“I also give big thanks to all my political godfathers. I have been with them since the days of Alliance for Democracy [AD] till we all found ourselves in the All Progressive Congress (APC). Limoda Akeem, chairman, Oriade Local Government and his vice, Moshood Badmus, and a host of others have been sponsoring my ambition.”