Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, called for a comprehensive probe of all actors connected with the N30 billion Benin Water Storm Project in order to curb the erosion menace in Benin City, the state capital.

Specifically, the party called on Governor Godwin Obaseki not to exonerate himself from the probe, saying his company, AfriInvest secured the N30 billion bond from the capital market and was allegedly paid N1.5 billion commission and that the failure of the project rests squarely on his shoulder.

Chairman of the of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, made the call during an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the project site in Egor Local Government Area.

“I want to use this opportunity of this visit to call on Governor Obaseki to stop the blame game. We’re aware that the bond taken by the government to embark on this project was facilitated by Godwin Obaseki as chairman of the then Economic Team of Adams Oshiomhole’s government.

“For that project, the bond that was acquired by the government was facilitated by Godwin Obaseki.

It was facilitated by his company, AfriInvest that was allegedly paid N1.5 billion as commission for securing the bond from the capital market.

“So, the governor cannot embark on a blame game. From the inception, he was part of this project and today, this project has been abandoned.

“I heard the governor yesterday, calling for a probe of the N20 billion by NDDC emergency projects in Edo State, blaming the erosion problem on some of the roads constructed by the NDDC.

“From what you can see here, from the failure of this project, you will agree with me that the failure and the poor management of this project rest solely on the fragile frame of Godwin Obaseki.”

According to Orbih, the project which has been abandoned, has eventually become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes.

“I call for a comprehensive probe of this project. From the time they acquired the N30 billion bond, those who facilitated the bond, those who were paid the commission of N1.5 billion and those who are now shifting blame for the disaster here.

“They have been part of this project and they must account for the public fund that have been wasted here,” Orbih said.

But the state government has said work on the multi-phased project is ongoing in different parts of the state’s capital.

The government also denied borrowing any funds for the project.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said insinuations that the state government was borrowing funds for the project are completely false and should be disregarded.

“The project is multi-phased and is being executed simultaneously in different parts of the city. The party cannot go to one spot (Uwelu East & West Catchment Portion) of the project and draw a conclusion on the fate of the entire project.”