Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Government has exonerated its officers, including the Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akintorewa and the accountant general from any financial misappropriation in the N30 billion bond approved by the House of Assembly.

The House had, on Wednesday, invited the commissioner for questioning over the bond.

However, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement yesterday, said the invitation did not amount to any financial impropriety on the part of the commissioner or any officer of the state government.

“We recall that at inception of this administration, concerted efforts were made to take a comprehensive inventory of all assets and liabilities of government which include liquidity status.

“This exercise, modestly conducted without the usual noise, was aimed at avoiding sensationalisation and needless acrimony.

“In this regard, all development partners of the government, including banks rendered highly commendable forms of assistance.

“In his vigilance, through discrete financial intelligence, the commissioner for Finance was able to stumble on the account in question and promptly reported. Same has also reflected in the records of the state for proper accountability and transparency.

“It should be noted that neither the finance commissioner nor the accountant general was in his present position as at when the said account was opened more than 10 years ago.

“The invitation of the finance commissioner by the House of Assembly and, indeed, same extended to both the accountant general and the auditor general are in line with government’s desire to make as transparent as possible, the management of our commonwealth in Ondo State,” he said.