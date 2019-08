Tony John, Port Harcourt

Less than 24 hours after Rivers State Government placed a N30million bounty on notorious cultist, Bobrisky of Gokana, the Nigerian Army has captured him, even as Governor Nyesom Wike confirmed that he will redeem the pledge.

Speaking during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni community at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist.

“The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army. Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person”.

Governor Wike called on community leaders to supply information to the State Security council on criminals in their communities for the security agencies to act frontally to reduce crime.

He described Rumuolumeni as one of the flashpoints in the state, where criminals use the waterway as a getaway point. He urged community leaders to cooperate with the State Government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity in the area.

The governor assured the people of the area that key roads in the community will be constructed by his administration. He said by the end of the month, contractors will be mobilised to commence work on the selected roads.

“Key roads in the area have been primed for construction. I urge you to have confidence in us that we will continue to develop the area “, he said.

He reiterated the proscription of youth groups in the state, adding that any youth body that plans to operate, must first be profiled.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police in the State, Mustapha Dandaura said almost all communities have been overrun by cultists. He said security agencies cannot watch the situation degenerate.

He commended the governor for donating vehicles to the security agencies to fight crime, assuring that they will intensify the battle against crime to achieve results. Spokesman of the Rumuolumeni community, Collins Wagbara expressed happiness that Governor Wike has commenced the process of constructing key roads in the area.

He also lauded the governor for upgrading a major secondary school in the area.

Wagbara assured that the community is working with security agencies for the restoration of peace in the area.