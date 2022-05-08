From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted bail to one Pastor Noah Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, Omuo Oke Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, who was arraigned for allegedly asking his church members to pay a sum of N 310,000 to qualify for the Rapture.

Pastor Abraham, who recently relocated from Kaduna State to Omuo-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, was arraigned on one count charge of false pretence and intent to defraud.

The charge reads: ‘That you, Pastor Noah Abraham on 27th April 2022, at Omuo Oke Ekiti in Omuo Magisterial District, did by false pretence and intent to defraud, presented yourself to your congregation at Christ High Commission Ministry, Omuo Oke Ekiti as capable of taking them to heaven before the Rapture, upon payment of money ranging from N300,000 to N310,000.’

According to the police, the offence contravenes Section 416 of the Criminal law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The charge was read, interpreted and explained to the pastor, he claimed to understand the charge but pleaded not guilty.

Requesting for the bail application, counsel to the defendant, Adunni Olanipekun, prayed the court to grant his client bail adding that he is ready to provide a reliable surety(ies) and ensure his availability in court until its determination, he said.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, did not oppose the application but asked the court to exercise its discretion in granting or refusing the bail.

In his ruling, Magistrate Titilola Olaolorun granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in the like sum, the sureties must possess Nigerian National Identity Card.

The matter has been adjourned to May 24 for mention.