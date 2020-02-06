Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, to express their “deepest gratitude” over the recent increase in their monthly allowances from N19,800 to N33,000 by the federal government.

This comes as President Buhari described the scheme as a laudable initiative that needs to be sustained as it affords the opportunity for Nigerian youths to understand the country better.

“People come from far and wide, some from Victoria Island in Lagos, have not even been to Ikeja. They now find themselves in Daura and other parts of the country. Whenever I go to my town, I get in touch with members, some of them from Lagos, some from Port Harcourt,” the President said.

According to the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President praised General Yakubu Gowon for founding the NYSC initiative.

“Whenever I meet General Gowon up till today, I thank him for initiating the NYSC. It is nationalist and patriotic thinking that led to the development of the scheme,” he added.

Four members, representing others countrywide, came to convey their gratitude on the new allowance, saying “the implementation in January, when we least expected it, brought tears of joy to us as we had doubts of the promises earlier made.

“You have demonstrated that you are a loving and caring father committed to the welfare of his children,” they added.

President @MBuhari today received National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on a thank you visit for the increase in their monthly Allowance. They were represented by Yinka Kolawole, Aisha Umar Bello, Agatha Nwakego and Tim Abasiandikan Udo. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/X8dkOEfnHM — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 6, 2020

They also reiterated their commitment to do their best during their period in the scheme.

“The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our fatherland. We are great stakeholders in our collective determination of building a prosperous and united Nigeria, the future belongs to us.”

The NYSC members were led to the State House by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shehu.