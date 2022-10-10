By Joe Apu And Bolaji Okunola

Marketers in Lagos, under the aegis of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, on Sunday left the market square for the football pitch as the 2022 edition of the association’s Unity Cup Kicked off at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to the patron of the association, Prof. High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman United Nigeria Airline Ltd, the top three teams would be sharing N3m between them with the winning team taking home N1.5m while the first and second runners up will take home N1m and N500, 000 respectively.

The 16 teams tourney was witnessed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Honourable Moruf Fatai, Chairman United Nigeria Airline Ltd, Prof. Okonkwo, chairman of marketers, Jude Okeke.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Okonkwo hinted the tourney is to unify members and indigenes of the state. He, however, emphasised traders need to be happy, appreciated and engage themselves in sports.

“This event will help us to remain in Unity. It can even help our youth find a new career for themselves in football,” he said.

“The purpose of this competition is to also promote love between traders and Lagosians. I can see a lot of excitement during the March Pass and I hope it will end in praise.

“I urge them to have fun and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship. I will also reach out to my friends who are in the business of football. I will lure them to come and scout for players and I hope it yields positive results.”

In a similar vein, representative of the state governor, Moruf Fatai, applauded the organisers for staging a peace promoting competition. He further disclosed that his principal would be on seat for the final match scheduled for November.

“ I really love seeing positive events like this. Lagosians are accommodating and the attitude has embraced a competition of this magnitude. Getting here, I spoke to the governor on phone and he has hinted his desire to show up during the grand finale,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the tourney opener between Computer Village and EDAN Alaba ended 2-2.