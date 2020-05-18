Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Barring any last minute change, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, may, this week, summon Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the discovery of N4.3 billion in a secret bank account.

The governor, it was alleged had been making moves to reach out to the Assembly Speaker, David Oleyelogun, over the matter.

The Assembly had begun investigation on the said money found in the secret account and both the Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa and the accountant general had been questioned by the House.

It was gathered at the weekend the House had concluded arrangements to invite Governor Akeredolu to explain his side of the story this week.

The House, last Friday, expressed its readiness to get to the root of the matter regardless of those involved.

Daily Sun learnt that some members of the House, who are allegedly loyal to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, are those pushing for the appearance of Governor Akeredolu before the House.

It was also learnt that the recent endorsement of Olusola Oke by the Unity Forum, a faction within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has further aggravated the matter as some lawmakers loyal to Oke are also pushing for the appearance of the governor.

Except the governor takes some urgent proactive actions, it was learnt there are plans by some lawmakers to call for his impeachment over the alleged financial impropriety.

The governor and the Assembly are not in good terms since last year when the leadership of the House raised the alarm over the dilapidated structure in the Assembly complex, alleging that reptiles often entered into their offices and the hallowed chamber.

This may however be a payback time for the lawmakers who were allegedly embarrassed by the governor when they raised the alarm.