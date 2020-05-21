The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Thursday in Akure, said that it was not probing anyone in respect of the controversial N4.3 billion state government funds discovered in a secret bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the discovery was made public in the 2018 Audit Report of the House Committee on Public Account.

NAN also reports that the state government had said that the money was appropriated in the 2019 budget and that the state Commissioner for Finance, the Accountant-General and the Auditor-General had been invited and questioned by the Assembly.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, said that the lawmakers were only playing their constitutional roles.

”We are not probing anyone but carrying out our constitutional exercise, which is to audit the account of the state government and this is required from us as legislators.

“When the report was submitted to the Assembly, people involved were invited and questioned. In this case of N4.3 billion, nobody was either alleged or indicted for misappropriation.

”The issue will be pursued to a logical conclusion and the Public Account Committee will report back to Mr Speaker as soon as possible,” he said.

According to him, there is the need for the Assembly to embark on rigorous oversight functions by different committees with all seriousness.

“All the committees should ensure that all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are performing in line with the appropriation laws,” he said.

The speaker asked the lawmakers to embark on enlightenment and sensitisation in their respective constituencies, in view of the forthcoming local government and gubernatorial elections in the state.

NAN reports that the lawmakers unanimously agreed to embark on a month’s recess.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Edamisan, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, acknowledged the receipt of documents from the state Accountant-General on the controversial funds.

Edamisan promised that the committee would look into the documents thoroughly, beginning from Friday.

He said that the committee would get to the root of the hidden money, irrespective of any intimation. (NAN)