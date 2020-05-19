Contrary to speculation that the N4.3 billion lodged in a secret account in a third-generation bank by Ondo State Government was spent without being appropriated, Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, on Sunday, said the money was appropriated in the 2019 budget.

Akinterinwa, who was quizzed at the Assembly plenary last Thursday, described the allegation as mischievous and maintained that the state government took all legal and proper measures to ensure the recovered fund was lodged in the coffers of the state

According to him, due process was followed before spending the money, saying Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would not condone any kind of illegality and said the money was appropriately appropriated in the 2019 budget.

“The executive is not hiding anything as we have always said. The narrative set out by mischief-makers is that there was no appropriation for the money in question. This is untrue.

“The 2019 appropriation passed by the Assembly included among others, this N4.3 billion under the overall summary of the budget, item on cash reserve/rollover fund is very apt and unambiguous for the public to confirm the truth. The story of non-appropriation is utterly mischievous,” Akinterinwa said.

However, a member of the Assembly, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the alarm, as raised by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, Edamisan Ademola, was to discredit the administration.

Another member confided in Daily Sun that the lawmakers have detected that the money was appropriated in the budget contrary to the belief of the lawmakers.

He said the lawmakers have detected the error and said: “I was not part of the 2018 and 2019 budget because I came into the House in June 2019 and the budget had been passed before then and signed into law.”

He said the sponsors of the motion are new members elected in the 2019 general election after the budget had been signed into law.

He, however, fingered external influence behind the probe of the money, saying the motion to investigate the secret account was sponsored by a top government official in Akeredolu’s cabinet.

He disclosed that some of the lawmakers were on the verge of sending impeachment notice to Akeredolu when they discovered the money was appropriated.