Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Three Truckloads of 21,600 tins of fake Kiwi shoe polish worth over N42m have been destroyed in Anambra state, following a court order.

The exercise which took place at Amawbia, Awka South LGA, amidst the eagle eyes of the Police, Court Bailiff, and others, was conducted barely one year after a similar exercise was executed at Onitsha

Justice I. B. Gafai of Court I, Federal High Court, Awka had on April 18, 2019, ordered that the products seized from markets at Onitsha in December 2018 be destroyed publicly by burning.

Speaking at the scene of destruction, Tagbo Anaeto, counsel to Asco Investment Limited, sole distributors of Kiwi polish in Nigeria said it was in continuation with the company’s resolve to fight fake products.

“The court granted seizure of the defendant’s property, damages to the cost of N2m which the defendants are to pay to the court and public destruction. They have lost whatever they put in the manufacturing of fake products. You know this is great economic sabotage and infringement of the right of the original trademark, Asco Investment Limited. We thank Asco for insisting that fake products would not enter the market,” he stated.

He said that the defendants whose name he declined to mention, perpetuated the acts under some companies, which he vowed they would not relent in fishing them out for the destruction of the fake products and prosecution of the perpetrators.