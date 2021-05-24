By Steve Agbota

A request for 15 percent equity by the Oyo State Government has stalled the construction of the N43.24 billion Ibadan Dry Port (IDP) project.

Speaking at the weekend during a meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at the Government House, Ibadan on the sidelines of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s visit to the Inland dry port site, project contract said allocation of land for the Ibadan Industrial Park and the Ibadan Dry Port halted the development of the dry port project as the Oyo State government has only made available part of the land required for the projects. While the Minister interrogated the Site Manager at the Ibadan IDP in Moniya, the Chinese operator revealed that they were yet to get approvals to utilise certain portions of the land as Oyo State government made available 44 hectares when 90 hectares are required for the project.

Responding, Oyo State Governor, said the state was interested in having a stake in the project as that would ensure the viability of the investment and sustainability irrespective of subsequent changes in administration.

“Has there been any issue here? Why have’nt there been more developments? What are your challenges?” Rotimi Amaechi asked at the IDP which only has a state-of-the-art freight and passenger stations.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Mr. Hassan Bello, revealed that the initial request for land was for the dry port, which required 44 hectares while the more recent project, industrial park needs an additional 46 hectares. Amid the land allocation challenges inhibiting the Ibadan Dry Port project, Amaechi revealed that he declined Ogun State Government an opportunity to float a dry port project because of Ibadan IDP.

The Transport Minister stated this during an engagement with the Oyo State Governor at the State House Ibadan as he encouraged the Governor to support the project by giving the investors sufficient land.

Amaechi however warned that the port access roads crisis in Lagos may be replicated in Ibadan if the State Government doesn’t provide alternative roads for the impending freight services and IDP.

“In June, the President will commission the rail line and afterwards we intend to route cargoes via that track. Cargoes would begin to come in and that would add pressure to your city because there are no roads to cater for this increase in vehicular activities.

“I told this to the former Governor when we visited last. We should have a link road between the IDP to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Even if this IDP wasn’t there, I have advised that if we don’t intend to crash Ibadan down, there should be a road to link the Moniya to the old Ibadan railway. The reason is that the moment trucks start lifting cargoes from Moniya, there would be pressure on the roads leading to the city,” the Minister said.