Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A Federal High Court in Maiduguri has adjourned the mone laundering trial involving the former Minister of State for Power, Muhammad Wakil and four others till February 4, 2021.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned ex-minister Wakil, first defendant and four others for alleged money laundering. A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren and sent to The Sun through the commission office in Maiduguri, said the trial of the five accused persons could not continue as counsel to the defendant sought for adjournment. The other defendants are Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla. They were accused of receiving the sum of N450m, being part of the $115million dollars disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election. “That you, Hon. Muhammad Wakil, Garba Abacha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla on or about the 26th day of March, 2015 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did agree among yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit: conspiracy to commit money laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended),” one of the charges read.

The Court Registrar on Wednesday at the resume hearing, presented a letter from Nankham Ayuba Dammo, counsel to the first, second, and fourth defendants

The had in the letter informed the Court that he was indisposed and asked for adjournment on the ground of ill-health.

Counsel to the fifth defendant also asked for adjournment due to his appearance before an Appeal Court in Gombe though the request was objected by the prosecuting counsel, Fatsuma Muhammad as no hearing notice was attached to the application.