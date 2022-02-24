From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Water Resources, Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal High Court judgement that sentenced her, former Acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Raymond Dabo, and Leo Jitung for three years for withdrawing N450 million above the threshold of an individual withdrawal.

She noted that the judgement vindicated them of the accusation of embezzling the funds, as it was recognised that the said amount was delivered to the state campaign council.

Justice Musa Kurna of the Federal High Court, Jos, who delivered the judgement, also gave them an option of N1 million each.

Mrs. Ochekpe, who reacted to the judgement yesterday, at St. Jarlath Secondary School Bukuru, where she teaches indigents people Adult Education, said she has instructed her lawyers to study the judgement with a view to advising them on the next action.

She explained that they all paid the N1 million each and were released to go home.

Ochekpe informed that three of them were invited to the EFCC’s office in Gombe, in 2016, and they all honoured the invitation in January 2017.

She said they didn’t know why they were invited initially, but the EFCC operatives told them that they were accused of being in custody of stolen funds amounting to N450 million.