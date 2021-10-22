From Fred Itua, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has refuted claims that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have allegedly been bribed with $4 million, ahead of the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.

Spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement made available to newsmen, said it is now a a pattern to always accuse INEC officials of receiving bribes during any election.

He said: “The attention of the has been drawn to the allegation of $4 million Dollars bribe against top officials of INEC and a political party involved in the election.

“Utilising its very vast network of sourcing and verifying information, the Coalition has after all investigation come to the unassailable conclusion that the allegations are false and a figment o the imagination of the elements who spread the news.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Had that news had even the tiniest atom of truth in it, Nigerians would have been sure that the CUPP would not rest until the officer(s) involved was punished and the right things done.

“It is against this background that we call on the 18 political parties involved in the

election to focus on their campaigns on the major issues which are germane to the

people of Anambra and leave frivolous allegations against the commission so that it can do its job of conducting a free and fair election where the votes of Ndi Anambra will count.

“Every eyes should be on INEC to ensure the correct things are done but spreading

Fake News and throwing up false allegations are not allowed as part of the game.

“When CUPP makes allegations against officials, it is only because they are true and factual. In the past few weeks, there have been allegations and counter allegation by at least two political parties each accusing the other of compromising INEC.

“These types of accusations have become a regular pattern every time there is an election. CUPP notes that recently in Edo, just before the gubernatorial election, same counter claims were made but the election turned out to be one of the best in recent history with the deployment of sophisticated technology that frustrated the rigging plots of political actors.

“This pattern of distraction must stop as it tends to cast aspersions on the integrity of elections no matter how clean they were conducted and dampens the morale of staff and ad hoc staff, who put there lives on the line to ensure that this constitutional process goes on unhindered.

“It is in the light of the above that we call on all security agencies involved in the election process to be on top of their game and not partake in any action inimical to the freeness and fairness of the election but rather guarantee the security and safety of voters, officials, observers and indeed any person in Anambra State for election duty.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .