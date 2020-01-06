Godwin Tsa Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has threatened legal actions against former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, for allegedly using his name to solicit for N4million bribe.

While distancing himself from Mr. Sani, currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the CJN vowed to take legal action against the former senator to set an example for other ‘name-droppers’.

Mr. Sani is alleged to have approached a car dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors to demand for the N4million to give to the CJN to settle some unnamed four judges so they could compromise justice in a case pending in court.

The embattled former lawmaker had assured that the money would ensure that the pending case does not “see the light of the day.” He was arrested last Tuesday by the EFCC for alleged extortion and name-dropping. The CJN, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Information at the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, yesterday, said he has never in his entire life seen or had any form of encounter, interactions either directly or remotely with Mr. Sani.