Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has threatened legal actions against a former Senator that represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, who allegedly used his name to solicit for N4million bribe.

While distancing himself from the former senator who is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the CJN vowed to take legal action against Sani to set an example for other ‘name-droppers.’

Senator had allegedly approached a car dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded the sum of N4m to give to the CJN to settle some unnamed four judges so they could compromise justice in a case that is pending in court.

The embattled former lawmaker had reportedly claimed that the bribe money would ensure that the pending case did not “see the light of the day.”

He was consequently arrested last Tuesday by the EFCC for alleged extortion and name-dropping.

However, the CJN, in a statement that was signed by the Director of Press and Information at the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, said he had never in his entire life, seen or had any form of encounter or interactions, either directly or remotely, with Senator Sani.

The CJN vowed to take appropriate legal steps should ongoing investigations confirm that the ex-lawmaker indeed attempted to use his name to collect money from the said car dealer.

He said such legal action would serve as a deterrent to “other potential name-droppers and extortionists.”

