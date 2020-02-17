Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the completion of work on the dualisation of the outstanding portion of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road would boost economic activities in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and neighbouring South East and South South states.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, in a statement, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving funds for the project, which is the major link between Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers state.

The road awarded at the cost of N50,527,447,708.82 has a completion period of 36 months.

“On the approval for award of the above project at N50.2 billion at penultimate Wednesday Federal Executive Council, I, on behalf of the people of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia states, and indeed the commuting public, do express sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of South South and South East and indeed the Nation.

“This road, constructed in 1976 as single lane, is now for dualisation from Calabar – Odukpani in Cross River to Itu – Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State leading to the yet to be awarded section of Ikot Ekpene to Aba in Abia state. “This road being the economic artery of the two zones and indeed lightened the sufferings of the commuting public.

“Let me express special appreciation to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma the immediate past minister of Budget and National Planning who worked hand-in-hand with me to capture the funds in the appropriation process.

“We pray the ministers of Works and Housing and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning to please assist the take-off and sustenance of the project for completion within the contractual timeframe by making adequate budgetary provisions annually,” Ennang said.