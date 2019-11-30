Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso have appreciated the commitment of the Oyo State government towards resolving the crisis rocking the University.

They particularly commended Governor Seyi Makinde, for taking time off his busy schedule to visit the University on Tuesday, and his promise to release a grant of N500 million to the authorities of the University and the trade unions amid fresh threats to shut down the institution over unpaid salary arrears.

The students, in a statement signed by their spokesman, Abiodun Oluwaseun aka Laurel, maintained that following Governor Makinde’s visit to the University last Tuesday and his promise to release the N500 million grant, the school “is set to resume, with staff members smiling again ahead of the festive period.”

This is just as the students hailed the governor for fulfilling his electioneering promise to increase the budgetary allocation until it matches the UNESCO suggestion for education budget, noting that the 22.37 per cent allocation to education in the 2020 budget proposal laid before the House of Assembly was not only historical but also a solid foundation for the transformation of the education sector.

Governor Makinde had, during the visit, where he met with stakeholders of the institution, offered that Oyo State government would release the sum of N500 million to the institution on the condition that the University management and the unions would come up with a modality for disbursement in a manner that will satisfy all parties.