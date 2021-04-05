By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise

(MSMES) to tap into the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) window opened by Federal Government.

NACCIMA President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, while welcoming the launch of the programme, expressed satisfaction with the development which she said could fasttrack recovery from effects of coronavirus pandemic by MSMES. Saratu Iya-Aliyu, a member of the Ministerial Steering Committee, made the remark during the launch of the facility, under the supervision of Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo.

Commending government for the facility and grant management portal designed for accessing the Export Development Fund (EDF), she called for efficient functioning of the digital portal to enable prompt and efficient access of funds under the facilities.

Hajiya Saratu described the Digital Management Portal as a practical positive step to ensure that MSMEs across the country, which are the back bone of the economy, can access stimulus packages designed to save and create jobs, as concerted efforts continue to help those of them impacted by COVID-19 pandemics get back on their feet as envisioned under the Economic Sustainability Plan of 2020.