A group, “Save Nigeria Now group,” has petitioned the President, Court of Appeal of Nigeria, accusing some government officials of trying to influence the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

The group made the allegation in a letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Etim Mfon and Ugan Ayim, respectively, dated June 4, 2021, titled “Petition against Cross River north senate election petition Tribunal in Calabar, in N50 million bribery.”

In the petition made available to Daily Sun, the group claimed that it had facts that N50 million was made available to bribe officials.

Save Nigeria Now Group alleged that the bribery move was to arm twist the members of the tribunal, to delay the process and ensure that the judgment expired, since they trusted the tribunal was populated by men of integrity who may be a hard-nut to crack.

The group revealed that the verdict of the tribunal expires on June 22, 2021, and called for the right thing to be done, so as to erase animosity that may arise, therefrom. The tribunal in a statement, has fixed today to deliver judgement.