A whooping sum of N50m has been mapped out as star prize for the maiden edition of Miss Campus Naija Reality Tv Show organised by an entertainment company, Kanaz Productions Entertainment Ltd.

Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show has been designed to select the most beautiful and personable girl (one with beauty and brains) from campuses of tertiary institutions across the country.

The show is the latest in a series of entertainment packages from Kanaz Productions Entertainment Ltd, producers of the popular Campus Affairs TV Talk Show Nigeria. This new entertainment package, Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show was designed to promote the cultures, languages and tradition of the states of the participating contestants, thereby strengthening national unity. It also offers a juicy and alluring package that allows beautiful girls on campus to showcase their institution, intelligence, entrepreneurship and creativity to a wide audience across the globe.

The Miss Campus Naija Reality TV show has the finest, most celebrated and respected Nollywood celebrities and legends as part of the management team and working committee. It is the first of it’s kind to have many celebrities working together on this kind of project in Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Kanaz Group, Nnabueze Louis Kanife, said the Miss Campus Naija Reality TV was an offshoot of the popular Campus Affairs TV Talk Show, which has remained a thrilling entertainment menu for the past decade. He said the success of the Campus Naija Reality TV was profound, because of its captivating, informative and educative content.

“Campus Affairs TV Talk Show Nigeria has attracted sponsorship and advert placements from multinational organizations like MTN Communications Nigeria, Airtel Communications Ltd, Hi-Malt (Consolidated Breweries Ltd) through the mediation of reputable media organizations, such as Media Perspectives Ltd (CARAT), Universal Mc Caan Ltd, Starcoms Media Ltd., Media Reach OMD, to mention a few”, he explained.

Kanife noted that the Miss Campus Naija Reality Show would be spectacular and different from the usual typical beauty pageant where judgments about winners are made by a panel of judges and contestants compete mainly in specific events, like the bikini show and traditional attire performance. He explained that the new entertainment package would be conducted in a reality TV show format, where judgments about winners would be made by popular votes and the actions of each contestant throughout the duration of the show would be assessed by the viewing public.

Kanife described Kanaz Group as a holding company with interests in several aspects of the entertainment and information industry, which has pursued these interests through several subsidiaries, subdivisions and projects, including the popular Campus Affairs TV Show Nigeria that debut in 2011.

Kanaz Production Ltd is a Nigerian-based company involved in entertainment and information, including but not limited to movies, musicals, TV talk shows, TV series, beauty pageants, documentaries, reality TV shows, entertainment consultancy, among others. It has been involved in the production, marketing and airing of a series of projects, including popular productions like Campus Affairs Tv Show, Naija Time Tv Series, Close Killer, Twin Girls, Village Men, Bloody Mind, Father & Son, Justice & Love, You & I TV Talk Show, Heart Matters etc.

The company also runs an entertainment school set-up to train, educate, employ artistic talents for the entertainment industry and confer honourary awards to deserving Nollywood and music legends in Nigeria and West Africa.

