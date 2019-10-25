ORGANISER of Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Golf Tournament ( EWOMGT), Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) said the company is sponsoring hole 13 of the tournament marking its 16th edition this year with a prize of N5 mollion.

As usual, the tournament slated for 8 – 9 November, 2019 will be hosted at the prestigious Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara Mokin in Ondo State, a privately owned and one of the leading golf resorts in Africa by Chief Michael Ade.Ojo.

The tournament tees off on the 8th November by professionals at 7:00am while the amateur men and ladies take on the enduring topography of the Smokin Hills at about the same time on the 9th November to display their artistry on the course.

According to the Manager, Public Relations and Advert TNL, Mrs Bukunola Ogunnusi, the objective of the tournament is to preserve the memory of the Late Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo with all she lived for and as in it’s previous editions, the Shot Gun System (SGS) will be used for the tournament.

She said, “ One of the prizes to be won by golfers at the gala night is the Amiable Woman of the Tournament prize. This is a platform created by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited to further keep the vision of the deceased for the game of golf alive. It is also aimed at continually nurturing the legacy and virtue of industry amongst women golfers. Indeed, the prize is symbolic of the amiable nature of the departed woman of substance”.

In the evening of 9th November, 2019 which is the second day of the event, the tournament will hit a crescendo with a gala night of pomp and pageantry as golfers who have distinguished themselves in the tournament will receive their prizes and trophies.

Mrs Ogunnusi also informed that this year’s edition promises to be fun-packed as golfers and guests would be entertained with enduring golfing experience that will be hard to miss.

“ Indeed, this year’s tournament promises to leave an enduring golfing experience that will be had to miss. The tournament has become a recurring feature in the diary of events of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL)”, she said noting that, TNL has been sponsoring this event consistently for 16 years with the sole objective of preserving the legacies of late Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo adding that, invitation would be sent to golfers from across the federation for enlistment on the alluring course.