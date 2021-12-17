By Louis Ibah

Former governor of Plateau, Jonah Jang, has been accused of playing religious card with the recent commissioning of the 10 Commandment Prayer Altar in the state.

Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati, in a statement entitled: “The two faced Janus on the Plateau,” alleged that the former governor was using the commissioning of the prayer altar to divert public attention from the N6.3 billion allegedly mismanaged while in office. He urged the people to be wise.

“The building of the 10 Commandment Prayer Altar by former governor Jang is an attempt to use religion to pull the wool over the people’s eyes in order to cover up for the failings of his administration. It is also a decoy to take the minds of the people off the current attempt by the Governor Simon Lalong-led administration to recover monies allegedly stolen during the tenure of Jang and for which the latter is standing trial.

“The case which has been on for some time now aims at recovering a whopping N6.3 billion from the former governor and many witnesses have appeared to testify and give evidence that will facilitate justice and hopefully, repatriation of stolen funds.

“But, as the people are astonished with these testimonies, Jang tries to play on their emotions by playing the religious card,” Dati said.

