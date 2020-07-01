Gabriel Dike

In continuation of its support to the education sector, the Nigerian Breweries Plc, yesterday, flagged off the 2020 edition of the Maltina Teacher Award with N60 million as cash prizes.

Corporate Affairs Director of NB Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, at a press conference described the 2020 edition as a laudable because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which had affected the education sector forcing teachers to reinvent themselves.

Morgan said COVID-19 showcased the resilient spirit of teachers who found new ways to teach virtually despite the technological challenge and limits of their operating environment.

She explained that the search for the best secondary school teacher would be concluded in October with a celebration of recognised for stars in commemoration of the annual World Teacher’s Day.

According to her, the first runner up would receive N1 million and a trophy; second runner up N750,000 and a trophy, while all state champions would go home with N500,000 as well as a plaques.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, said the award had become a signature annual project in the education calendar of Nigeria, pledging that TRCN would provide all its platforms to advertise the programme as usual through its website, Twitter handle, Facebook and the Teacher Information System.

Representative of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Segun Raheem, said NBL has been consistent with the teacher’s award and the use of its Corporate Social Responsibility to recognise and motivate teachers.