Okwe Obi, Abuja

Dr. Bukola Saraki has refuted allegations that the eighth senate which he led did not retire the sum of N73.5 billion after he left office.

Daily Trust Newspapers had alleged that Saraki and his erstwhile deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, failed to retire the sum which was the running cost of the upper legislative chamber for the period June 2015 to May 2019.

However, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the former Senate president, said in a statement that the money was not only retired but was also duly acknowledged by the National Assembly management.

He accused the newspaper of trying to portray Saraki and the eight Senate in negative light to the public.

“We deem it necessary to put the record straight and correct the wrong impression created by the newspaper by stating that before leaving office on June 6, 2019, Dr. Saraki duly retired all funds allocated as running cost to his office as President of the Senate between June 2015 and May 2019.

“We also wish to state categorically and with emphasis that the National Assembly management equally issued a Certificate of Retirement in acknowledgement of the fact that Dr. Saraki has fully complied with relevant laws, rules and regulations in respect of the use and retirement of such funds.”

Olaniyonu said if the newspaper had been diligent “and raised the right questions in the right quarters” it would have been availed with the facts.