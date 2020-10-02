Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has advised the youth to come forth with sterling initiatives that would enable them access the Federal Government’s Youth Empowerment Funds.

Dare, who spoke on Friday in Abuja, at an event organized by I Choose Life Foundation, to commemorate the country’s 60th independent anniversary titled: Time to Blow #MyNigerianDream, assured them that President Mohammadu Buhari would continue to invest in the development of the citizens through different schemes.

The event had in attendance, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Chief of Air Staff, COAS, AVM Sadique Abubakar, poets and artistes.

The Minister advised participants not to be scared of failures as setbacks and disappointments were part human existence.

“We must therefore continue to invest heavily in the young Nigerian and as it is been done today, continue to celebrate the spirit of the young Nigerian, which is enterprising, resilient, hardworking, fun, faithful, among other things,” he added.

Also, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, hinted that government would inject funds in the entertainment industry to show case up coming artistes.

Mohammed urged the youths especially entertainers to development content as “it is key to keep the afloat in the business.”

In addition, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, used the occasion to eulogise and celebrate the late Tolulope Arotile, first female Combat Helicopter Pilot in Nigeria who died on the 14th of July 2020 in Kaduna State.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, A.I Amao, he noted that the death of Arotile had motivated many females to join the Force because of her doggedness and passion for the job.

Aside the launch of two books in titled’ Look, Mum, I Can Fly!’ and Girls can Fly,’ in Arotile’s honour, Abubakar disclosed that different buildings had already been named after her so as to keep her memory alive.

The Coordinator of I choose Life Foundation, Chijoke Obioma, encouraged young people to believe in themselves, stressing that Foundation will continue to harness the potential of Nigerian youths through capacity building and mentorship.

Speaking on the event, Obioma said: “It is centered around young Nigerians, adding that “he is excited that Nigerians are beginning to tell their own story.”