Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde, to probe the administration of the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, over the N7billion Ibadan-Iseyin Road project.

Ajimobi’s administration had in February 2018 approved the rehabilitation of the 65-kilometre Moniya-Ojutaye-Iseyin Road for N6,952,565,074.97, with the project expected to be completed within 18 months.

Ajimobi had, however, explained on several occasions at the twilight of his administration and after leaving office that paucity of funds prevented his government from completing a number of projects it embarked on.

In an interview with journalists in Ibadan, Mustapha described the Ibadan-Iseyin Road as an important road that connects the agrarian 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun political division to Ibadan, the state capital, adding that Oke-Ogun is the food basket of the state.

Sunday Sun can report that the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, hails from Oke-Ogun, just like his predecessor, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, the current PDP chairman in the state, former deputy chief whip of the senate and PDP chieftain in the state, Senator Hosea Agboola.

According to Mustapha, “Governor Seyi Makinde, in his inauguration address, said, though he does not like to step on anybody’s toe, if condition warrants stepping on some people’s toes, he will.

“So, the Ibadan-Iseyin Road project awarded by the past administration must be looked into. If you pass through that place, you will see how they have wasted our money. Even, the little they have spent on it is a waste because anybody that is going to take over that project will have to start all over again. You can imagine how much has been lost,” Mustapha said.