Adewale Sanyaolu

As the grand finale of The Next Titan reality TV show beckons, Nigerians are eager to know who the winner of the N7 million cash prize and a brand new Ford Figo car will be.

With eight contestants left from the 16 shortlisted at the beginning of the contest, there appears to be a high level of apprehension as to who gets evicted next. It is expected that there would be two more evictions before the December 8 finale when the winner will emerge.

The Next Titan is Nigeria’s foremost reality TV show, which seeks to empower young entrepreneurs with the requisite information, knowledge and business training to stand them in great stead to start their dream businesses.

The show has been running consistently for the past five years and has empowered five young Nigerian entrepreneurs who are today adding value to the Nigerian economy and also creating employment opportunities for more Nigerians.

According to the promoters of the show, Bravo Point International Limited, The Next Titan Nigeria is quite remarkable because while other international entrepreneurial show franchises have been brought into Nigeria without sustainability, the Next Titan Nigeria has remained consistent and committed to her goal which is to empower young Nigerians with the tools, training and funding required to live their dreams.

The show is a brainchild of Mide Kunle Akinlaja, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Bravopoints International Limited, and is currently the executive producer of the show.