Like De Gea, Anthony Martial signed a new deal at United last year – worth £200,000-a-week – and that increase has helped him become a new entry in this list. He sits joint-11th with wealth of £20million alongside Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk, who is another new entry.

Luke Shaw and Odion Ighalo complete the quintuplet of Red Devils. New entry, Shaw, sits joint-13th with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah at £19million. Meanwhile, Ighalo is just beneath them in joint- 15th. The on-loan striker’s £18million (N8.8billion) wealth is explained by his substantial £300,000-a- week wage at parent club, Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo, who will be 31 in June, is on loan at United until the end of the month with the Premier League side contributing £130,000 a week towards his wages.