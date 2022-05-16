From Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, in connection with an alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

The anti-graft agency’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds, according to the EFCC, were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.