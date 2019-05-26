Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A combined team of policemen and court workers during the weekend destroyed about 500,000 tins of fake shoe polish packed in truckloads and valued at about N80 million naira in Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking during the exercise, counsel to ASCO Investment Limited, Sole Agent of A.C. Johnson makers of Kiwi brand polish in Nigeria, Tagbo Anieto said the public burning of the fake shoe polishes was sequel to the court judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Gafai of Federal High Court, Awka who ordered the confiscation and public destruction of the fake product.

Anieto noted that while the judgment has been entered based on the civil suit brought against a company and several individuals involved in the importation and distribution of the fake shoe polish in various markets in Nigeria, the criminal proceedings initiated against them is still ongoing.

He disclosed further that the sole Agent got an Anton Piller judgment against the fakers and Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON was able to distinguish between the fake from the original products.