Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom is bringing excitement to the Nigerian entertainment industry in the New Year with a whopping N84 million prize money earmarked for the winners of biggest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year.

Other fantastic surprises lined up for winners of the show include a chance to represent Nigeria at the global stage of the contest in Japan next year.

Scheduled to hit television in February 2022, the Glo Battle of the Year will come in 13 episodes having wrapped up its nationwide auditions with the Lagos regional battles being described as “captivating”, following earlier outings in Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Benin.

At a media parley and interactive session hosted by Globacom last week Thursday at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Globacom further revealed that the next steps of the competition will involve dance mentorship programme for all regional winners, while plans have been concluded to air the entire show early next year, including the semi-finals and finals of the show.

According to Globacom, thousands of budding dancers had stormed the various venues of the regional auditions to showcase their dancing skills, as the quest to select Nigeria’s winner of the Glo Battle of the Year continues. “Fans and judges present at the various venues of the regional auditions were delighted with dexterous dance moves, with local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany) all taking part. They are also set to feature at the next stage of the competition,” the company disclosed.

In his remarks, Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, said the company is excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage.

Expressing his joy and appreciation at the opportunity Globacom gave him to showcase his talent, Festus Kalu, who was at the Enugu auditions, said though he was a first time participant in a dance-focused contest, he would continue to pursue a dance career after the competition.

“I saw the advert on Facebook and decided to try my luck. If I win, I will love to open a dance studio and pursue my dance career fully,” he said.

On her part, Mariam Lawal, a contestant at the Abuja auditions, stated that she’s been dancing since she was 10 years old. Now working as a dance teacher in a private secondary school in Kaduna, Lawal said it would be awesome to make it to the semi-finals and finals in Lagos. “If I win, I would use the money to help the less privileged,” she volunteered.

Another contestant, Judah Wilson, a dance instructor, who participated in the Lagos auditions, revealed it was his first time auditioning and he did not know what to expect. He, however, said it would be fantastic to make it to the finals so he could show the nation his full talent.

Meanwhile, the CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator, Jolomi Kendaboh has expressed his confidence to take the show to the next level with the support of Globacom. “We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level,” he affirmed.