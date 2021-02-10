From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has commended the Federal Government for approving N8 Billion for completion of the Damaturu urban regional water supply project.

Gov Buni in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhajj Mamman Mohammed, said the completion of the project, approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday would contribute tremendously to solving water scarcity in Damaturu the state capital.

Buni said the project would complement efforts of the state government in addressing water problems of the state capital and its environs.

“I want to specially appreciate president Muhammadu Buhari and the federal executive Council for considering and approving the completion of this very important project that would touch the lives of our people,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government move was another dividend of democracy extended to Yobe State by the President Muhammadu administration.

“It is important to us because, Damaturu the has over the years increased in size and population, and is in need of a corresponding water supply,” he said

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N8 billion for the completion of the Damaturu Urban Water project started some years ago.