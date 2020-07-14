Lukman Olabiyi

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has moved against debtors owing the Federal Government N9.8billion by seizing their properties at Lekki, Lagos.

The affected properties included large expanse of lands occupied by squatters and mechanic village at Goshen Beach Estate and environs.

The debtors, according to a suit marked: FHC/L/CS/537/2020, are Knight Rook Ltd (under AMCON Receivership), Fibigboye Estates Ltd and Grant Properties Ltd. AMCON’s representative, Adedeji Aniyikaye-Quadri, said the move followed a June 18 ex parte order granted in the corporation’s favour by Justice Saliu Saidu.

The order attached the respondents’ properties for the satisfaction of the N9,866,510,191.00 debt.

It was to enforce a judgment debt AMCON won at the Federal High Court on October 3, 2017, before Justice I.N. Buba.

AMCON took over 40 hectares of land at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Ajah, opposite Peace Garden City Estate, Ajah, pursuant to the same order.

Aniyikaye-Quadri said AMCON executed the judgment following the respondents’ failure to settle the debt.

He added: “We are not aware of any appeal challenging the judgment.

The order takes immediate effect; it is permanent and it affects everything fixed on the land whether movable or immoveable, properties of the defendants.”