Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Bashir Aminu Wali and Ahmed Mansur to defend allegation of a N950 million money laundry preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shekarau and Aminu Wali served as ministers under the administration of former president, Dr. Goddluck Jonathan, while Mansur was Director General of the Jonathan’s Campaign Organisation in the 2015 presidential election,

The court, presided by Justice Lewis Ambrose Allagoa ruled, yesterday, that the no case submission pleaded by the accused persons was not convincing enough to permit the dismissal of the charges against them.

He held that having heard the submissions of both the prosecution and the counsel to the accused persons, the court is of the belief that a case of prima facie has been established against the three.

Justice Allagoa also ordered the accused persons to return their international travelling documents earlier released to them on health grounds to the court.

The EFCC had dragged the accused persons to court on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering and violation of anti-corruption laws.

The Commission, had accused them of collecting N950 million from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging the monies were collected in cash and in violation of the law.

The EFCC also alleged that Shekarau, Wali and Mansur disbursed the monies through channels that contravened provisions of Nigeria’ money laundering laws.

The case has been adjourned to November 18-19 to allow the accused commence their defence.