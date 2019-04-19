Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), over alleged violation of the Act establishing the agency and management of N9 trillion pension fund , Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma, has resigned his appointment.

Agbonnayinma who announced his resignation at the resumed hearing of the Ad-hoc Committee yesterday, said there have been unnecessary pressure on him since taking the job. He also alledged that PENCOM has been blackmailing the committee.

The lawmaker had earlier raised the alarm that some interest groups were out to frustrate the probe. Few days after, reports emerged that his daughter, Deborah, was sacked from PenCom for allegedly securing employment with fake certificates.

Agbonnayinma, who represents Egor/Ikopba Okha Federal Constituency, in his resignation speech entitled ‘The hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob (Cabal)’, accused the Chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement, Oluwole Oke of collaborating with PenCom to frustrate the probe.

According to him, “Ab-initio these responsibilities bestowed on the Committee by the House met stiff opposition and challenges immediately after its inaugural meeting with various motions for the rescission of the motion setting up the Ad-hoc Committee to subvert the directives or the Honourable House, and derail the activities of the Ad-hoc Committee.

“But for the parliamentary gallantry of Mr Speaker, there were various uncomplimentary and savage tactics to give the Ad-hoc Committee a still birth.

“Please note that Hon Oluwole Oke, a member of this Parliament and a ranking member threw decorum to the wind when he took it upon himself and through his deliberate actions to derail the activities of the Ad-hoc Committee, his conduct is morally and parliamentary unacceptable.

“From inception of the investigations, his actions were infamous and uncomplimentary befittingly of a lawmaker which is to walk in the path of justice.”

The lawmaker added: “Please, be aware that I have been trendy on the social media, print and electronic media on the sack of Deborah Agbonayinma by the management of PenCOM over presentation of fake credentials. As a lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a parent, I will never condone illegality and at all times stand on the path of Justice. I have been smeared by the conduct of a child who is an adult, married and over 30 years of age, who is responsible for her actions and inactions. I will always walk on the path of justice and the oaths I took as prescribed by the seventh schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to function honestly in the discharge of my duties.