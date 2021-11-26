By Chinelo Obogo

The National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) is allegedly upset that the management of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) ceded its operational vehicles to Air Traffic Controllers (ATCO) for use following the demise of an ATC in Abuja recently.

The National Association of Air Traffic Controllers (NATCA) had protested the bad working conditions which they said led to the death of nine of their members in two years and threatened to embark on strike if their demands for improved working conditions are not met.

One of the conditions was provision of vehicles for air traffic controllers in Abuja as it was learnt that, at the time the late controller slumped, there was no vehicle attached to the tower to take him to the hospital.

A source within NAAE said it is wrong for the management of NAMA to divert a vehicle that came as a package with a project in the agency. “It is a total package and it came with the project and cannot be detached from the project and divert it to air traffic controllers. Mobile tower came with three vehicles and the management held them back but decided to move one to NATCA,” the source said.

