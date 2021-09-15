By Chinyere Anyanwu [email protected] 09028770040

The Nigerian Association of Agricultural Journalists (NAAJ) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to drive the nation’s food security objectives.

Speaking on the appointment of former Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, as the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, NAAJ President, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, expressed optimism that the agricultural sector will now receive the needed direction it was lacking in reaching its true potential.

He further urged the new agriculture minister to foster collaborations among stakeholders across all value chains and the 36 states, including the FCT, to help secure Nigeria’s food aspirations and avoid the lacklustre performance of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, which earned him a sack.

According to Ogbonnaya, “the Nigerian agricultural sector holds enormous potential and opportunities if adequate innovation and investment are put into it and the necessary infrastructure that will enhance productivity in agriculture business is put in place.

“Unfortunately, the former minister did not show enough commitment to the revitalisation of the sector as the shortfall in food supply and the attendant high costs has aggravated the plight of many Nigerians.”

Ogbonnaya urged the new minister to take full advantage of the print and electronic media as partners in progress, in transmitting timely and relevant information to agriculture practitioners and also to showcase laudable milestones under his leadership.

Meanwhile, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has also congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, and wished him success in his new job.

AFAN, in a statement, noted that the Buhari administration is committed to achieving food security for the country within the shortest possible time, hence, the leadership change at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developmment (FMARD).

Welcoming and congratulating the new Agric Minister, AFAN President, Kabir Ibrahim, said, “Nigerian farmers assure you of full cooperation and pray to Allah to guide you in your new assignment.”

The farmers’ association pledged to work with the minister to provide food for millions of Nigerians who remain under-fed.

