Chinelo Obogo

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers ( NAAPE) has petitioned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) over the sack of six pilots and four ground staff by Azman Air, describing the action as callous.

In a letter to the agency in which the Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika, was copied, the Union said Azman’s actions are unlawful, alleging that it criminalised the pilots in the face of other airline operators.

The letter signed by NAAPE Deputy General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime read: “We write to bring to your attention the unlawful and unilateral sacking of Nigerian pilots by Azman Air management on November 6, 2020. The management of Azman did not stop at just sacking the pilots but also went ahead and criminalised them by instructing fellow airline operators not to employ them. “We find both actions provocative, callous and unacceptable to us.