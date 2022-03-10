By Chinelo Obogo

The National Association of Aircrafts Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) have called on the Federal Government to immediately intervene in the ongoing aviation fuel crisis in order to avert job losses.

In a statement signed by the national president Abednego Galadima, the association said it is worried that if allowed to persist, may cause much harm to the aviation industry.

“We have observed that the hike in price of aviation fuel in the country and the scarcity of the products is capable of crippling domestic operators and by extension, the Nigerian aviation industry.

“We are very worried about this issue as it has made traveling very difficult for passengers and caused much disruption in the operations of domestic airlines.

“The industry is still recovering from the negative impact of the pandemic and many airlines haven’t completely recovered. If this issue of scarcity is not immediately addressed by the Federal Government, not only would the airlines be negatively impacted, the ripple effect will be felt in the aviation downstream sector which may lead to job losses.

“It has been reported that the House of Representatives will convene a meeting of industry stakeholders with a view to solving the issue. But we don’t want it to stop at that.

“The executive arm of government, should as a matter of urgency, address the issues causing the scarcity and price hike so that normalcy can return to the industry,” Galadima said.

