From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have denied reports that the association had allegedly requested bribes from its members in order to access their dues under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

A statement signed by NAAT spokesman Mufuyai Godwin said the report carried by an online newspaper was misleading.

It recalled that online newspaper Sahara Reporters had reported that aggrieved members of the association alleged that they were asked to pay bribes before receving their dues from the IPPIS.

He said contrary to the report, NAAT has not engaged with the IPPIS office and also did not hold any meeting on Sunday as alleged in the report.

‘Let it be on record that the Union has never engaged IPPIS or any agency of government for such alleged bribe as insinuated by anyone. And therefore couldn’t have called for any meeting on Sunday as alleged in the report. Therefore, Sahara reporters should always verify issues before publishing for public consumption,’ he stated.

He said the association has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption in the university system and cannot be involved in such illegally.

He explained that though the leadership of the association had asked its members to pay a levy of N30,000 in three installments, there was nothing wrong with such request and it has the backing of its constitution under Rule 5 section 2 and 3 as well as Rule 19 section 2A to impose levies on members to enable it to carry out some strategic projects to improve the welfare of members

According to him, there are several projects to be carried out by the association and when the leadership presented the proposal to the NEC, the levy was accepted. It was never to be used to bribe anyone.

‘This is not the first time the union has to rely on levy to carry out projects. The union has always relied on levies from its members,’ he stated.

He said if any member is aggrieved, there are channels in the union where that member can express his or her grievances rather than going to mislead the public

The NAAT spokesman demanded that Sahara Reporters retract its story and tender an apology to the association.