From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has warned the Federal Government over the planned removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from next year.

The group said subsidy removal at this point in time would further increased hardship of the masses.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This is also as the Union called on the Federal Government to use the 2009 FG/Universities based unions agreement strictly in sharing of the Earned Allowance (EA) arrears and also called for the implementation of the allowances as contained in the agreement.

This was contained in a communique signed by its President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, after the 48th regular meeting of the National Executive Council of the Union held in Owerri ,Imo state capital on Monday .

NAAT enjoined the Federal Government and its relevant agencies responsible for the payment of the minimum wage arrears to expedite action and pay in order to avert another industrial disharmony.

Reacting to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, NAAT called on the public to be aware and conscious. It reiterated its earlier position on not making vaccination compulsory but rather people should be encouraged to go for it.

The NEC said it has approved and perfected an arrangement to reward and encourage academic performance across Nigerian tertiary Institutions. This involves giving merit awards to the best graduating students in science and technology-related courses in three universities and a College of Education in each of the six geopolitical zones commencing from March, 2022.

The communique reads,”NAAT commended the Federal Government efforts in its fight against insecurity and urged them to intensify more efforts in curbing the menace.

“NAAT commends the Federal Government for releasing the revitalization fund to universities and calls for its appropriate utilization.”

“NAAT commends the Federal Government for the on-going construction and repairs of federal roads across the country and calls on state governments to emulate these efforts.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .