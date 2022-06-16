From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police command said it has arrested 30 persons suspected to be involved in cases of kidnapping, robbery and other violent criminal activities at different locations in the state.

Also, the command has rescued seven kidnap victims and a stolen child, who went missing on May 20, 2022, in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka, disclosed this at a briefing on the recent achievements of the command.

He stated that among the suspects arrested was a notorious kidnapper, Ubong Emmanuel and seven of his gang members, for abducting, killing and burying David Onyems in a shallow grave.

The police boss disclosed that the suspects were apprehended on June 2, by operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, while on a follow-up case, following the kidnap of the victim (Onyems) between Abia and Rivers States’ boundary on May 19, this year.

According to the police commissioner, on June 14, operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit, through credible information, nabbed two suspects at Abonnema Wharf for attempting to procure four AK47 rifles.

Ebuka said further that during interrogation, N1.3 million that was meant to purchase the firearms, was recovered from the suspects, and they confessed to the crime.

He added that they (suspects) revealed that they wanted to use the arms to guard their camps in Bonny/Degema waterway.

Eboka further said that the suspects would be charged to court prosecution after thorough investigation has been carried out on their cases.

He expressed: “Finally, I want to thank God Almighty for his divine enablement to the Command in its quest to rid the state of undesirable elements and reduce crime to the barest minimum.

“I wish to assure the citizens of the state that the momentum in the fight against crime and other vices will be sustained with gusto to ensure peace and tranquility continue to reign in the state.”

