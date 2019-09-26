Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Police in Jigawa State have arrested an Army officer suspected to be a drug dealer alongside four others with 168 bundles of wrapped Indian hemp.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Zama, while briefing reporters yesterday.

He said the suspect, Corporal Muzambilu Abdullahi, was arrested in possession of 106 blocks of Indian hemp on September 17 along Ringim axis after being involved in an accident.

He said: “After receiving a report of an accident, our men of Operation Puff Adder found a Toyota Camry stashed with Indian hemp and an Army officer who was in the vehicle.

“The suspect, however, in the course of interrogation, confessed that he was only invited to escort Abubakar, who is a fugitive, from Lokoja, Kogi State to Maigatari in Jigawa State but denied knowledge of what they were transporting.”