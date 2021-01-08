From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A notorious kidnapper in Abia State is now cooling his heels in the cell of the 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Asa, Abia State following his arrest on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Chinonso Anyanwu, 33, from Obungwu in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, it was gathered that an okada rider from the area had given information to security agencies that Anyanwu had three years ago climbed the fence of where soldiers kept their guns at Umugo at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area and made away with one AK-47.

The suspect was reported to have run away after the incident, only to come back after three years to continue his nefarious activities, but used okada riding as a cover up.

Anyanwu was said to have, earlier in the week, broken into a house in the area and was apprehended by a local vigilante. The suspect was later handed over to soldiers of 144 Battalion, who during interrogation, a military source revealed, confessed to the crime.