The Imo State Police Command yesterday, said it has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Eze Obinna, who has been involved in series of kidnap incidents.

The 35-year-old escapee prison inmate hails from Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), who made the disclosure, yesterday, said the operatives acted on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Yaro Abutu, to arrest the suspect.

He said Obinna was arrested sometime in December 2020, by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit, for kidnapping a victim, where he personally transferred N5,000,000 from the victim’s bank account to his own account, and later collected N4,000,000 cash, as ransom from the same victim, in addition to the victim’s Toyota Venza car, which is yet to be recovered.

He further disclosed that three AK 47 rifles with large number of ammunitions were recovered from them then.

“They were charged to court and remanded in prison custody. However, they were set free during the attack on the Correctional services on 5/4/21.”

Ikeokwu said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest of all his gang members, as well as mopping up their operational arms.