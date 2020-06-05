Lukman Olabiyi

Former media to Chris Ngige, Fred Chukwuelobe, has apologised to two Senior Advocate of Nigeria over an article he wrote on the death of Justice Musa Garba Nabaruma.

In the article, Chukwuelobe allegedly fingered Onyechi Ikpeazu and Emeka Etiaba, as people behind the judgment delivered by Nabaruma, which led to the sack of his former principal from office as Anambra State governor.

Chukwuelobe said he never intended to deride the revered learned silks but may without malice made wrong choice of expressions. Chukwulobe apologised to the duo in a statement, where he stated his position regarding them.

“Recently, I wrote an article and added the names of Ikpeazu and Etiaba as those who should make confessions to enrich our jurisprudence.

“The learned silks have no ‘confession’ to make as they were not involved in any of the alleged undercurrents I alluded to in that publication. They did their professional duties as best as they could. The learned silks earned their reputation in the bar through dint of hard work. The publication inadvertently portrayed them in bad light and I hereby retract it unreservedly and apologise to them for the embarrassment the mention of their names may have caused them. The learned silks are persons I hold in high esteem,” he said in the statement.