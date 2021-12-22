Meanwhile, the NDLEA said it arrested 226 suspects in connection with drug trafficking in Ebonyi between January and December, 2021.

Mr Isa Adoro, the NDLEA Commander in the state, said the suspects comprise 192 males and 34 females and are within the ages of 13 and 75.

The commander also said that 12,241 tramadol/100mg capsules, amounting to 4.777kg, were seized during the period.

He said that other illicit drugs seized during the period included diazepam, flunitrazepam, pentazocine injection, lignocine, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa.

Adoro assured that the agency’s operatives in the state are committed to fighting drug abuse and trafficking.